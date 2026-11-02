Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Mackenzie Hughes drains 25-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Mexico Open
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Mackenzie Hughes missed the cut at last year's World Wide Technology Championship, posting a 3-under total across two rounds. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event looking to build on some strong recent form.
Hughes's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-68
|-3
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Hughes's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Mackenzie Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T4
|65-67-67-66
|-19
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|64-69-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|65-70-64-70
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|68-67-72-65
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|71-67-68-69
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-68-66-68
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-70-66
|-9
|9.500
Mackenzie Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
- Hughes has averaged 0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 1.043 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Mackenzie Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.128
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.296
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.484
|0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.392
|0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.452
|1.043
Mackenzie Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.128, ranking 117th on the Tour, while his average driving distance of 306.5 yards ranks 82nd.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.296 ranks 139th on the Tour. He ranks 69th on the Tour with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hughes ranks fifth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.484 average, and his short-game precision is complemented by a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.03%, which ranks 17th.
- On the greens, Hughes has posted a 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 21st on the Tour. He averages 28.50 Putts Per Round, ranking 43rd, and breaks par 22.65% of the time, ranking 66th.
- Hughes has accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 118th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.452 that ranks 55th overall.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.