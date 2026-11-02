Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Hughes carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.128, ranking 117th on the Tour, while his average driving distance of 306.5 yards ranks 82nd.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.296 ranks 139th on the Tour. He ranks 69th on the Tour with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

Hughes ranks fifth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.484 average, and his short-game precision is complemented by a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.03%, which ranks 17th.

On the greens, Hughes has posted a 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 21st on the Tour. He averages 28.50 Putts Per Round, ranking 43rd, and breaks par 22.65% of the time, ranking 66th.