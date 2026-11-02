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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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41M AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes drains 25-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Mexico Open

Mackenzie Hughes drains 25-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Mexico Open

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Mackenzie Hughes missed the cut at last year's World Wide Technology Championship, posting a 3-under total across two rounds. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event looking to build on some strong recent form.

Latest odds for Hughes at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Hughes's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-68-3

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Hughes's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Mackenzie Hughes's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT465-67-67-66-19--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2564-69-71-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2465-70-64-70-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2968-67-72-65-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-68-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4471-67-68-69-910.071
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2066-72-69-68-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-68-66-68-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-70-66-99.500

Mackenzie Hughes's recent performances

  • Hughes has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
  • Hughes has averaged 0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hughes has averaged 1.043 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Mackenzie Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.1280.132
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.296-0.266
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.4840.664
Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.3920.514
Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4521.043

Mackenzie Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hughes carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.128, ranking 117th on the Tour, while his average driving distance of 306.5 yards ranks 82nd.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.296 ranks 139th on the Tour. He ranks 69th on the Tour with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Hughes ranks fifth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.484 average, and his short-game precision is complemented by a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.03%, which ranks 17th.
  • On the greens, Hughes has posted a 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 21st on the Tour. He averages 28.50 Putts Per Round, ranking 43rd, and breaks par 22.65% of the time, ranking 66th.
  • Hughes has accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 118th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.452 that ranks 55th overall.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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