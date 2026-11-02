Lyon Lazare betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA Tour flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA Tour)
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Lyon Lazare makes his first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8. Lazare looks to make an impression at the $6 million event at the 7,452-yard, par-72 layout.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This will be Lazare's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lazare as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.