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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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30M AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

Kevin Streelman drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

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Kevin Streelman heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. Streelman will look to improve on his 71st-place finish at this event last year, when he posted a score of 7-under.

Latest odds for Streelman at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Streelman's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20257167-72-73-69-7
2024T2467-70-70-68-13
2023MC70-75+3
2022MC70-70-2
2021T3269-71-71-64-9

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished 71st with a score of 7-under.
  • Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 13-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Kevin Streelman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC70-69-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT563-64-68-67-22--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-69-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3869-66-69-69-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-73+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2467-68-69-67-1332.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3970-64-69-70-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-69-74-68-110.000

Kevin Streelman's recent performances

  • Streelman has one top-five finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 22-under.
  • Streelman has averaged 0.516 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Streelman has averaged 0.542 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kevin Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0590.516
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.086-0.575
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.055-0.066
Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1450.666
Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.0630.542

Kevin Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Streelman has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.059 in 2026, ranking 86th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 139th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Streelman carries a -0.086 mark in 2026, ranking 111th on the Tour. He ranks 33rd on the Tour with a 69.49% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • On the greens, Streelman has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.145 in 2026, ranking 57th on the Tour. He averages 28.93 Putts Per Round, ranking 93rd, and ranks 10th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogey or worse on just 12.53% of holes.
  • Streelman ranks 108th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.82% of the time in 2026. He has accumulated 140 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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