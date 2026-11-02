Kevin Streelman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Streelman has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.059 in 2026, ranking 86th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 139th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Streelman carries a -0.086 mark in 2026, ranking 111th on the Tour. He ranks 33rd on the Tour with a 69.49% Greens in Regulation percentage.

On the greens, Streelman has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.145 in 2026, ranking 57th on the Tour. He averages 28.93 Putts Per Round, ranking 93rd, and ranks 10th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogey or worse on just 12.53% of holes.