Kevin Streelman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Kevin Streelman drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah
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Kevin Streelman heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. Streelman will look to improve on his 71st-place finish at this event last year, when he posted a score of 7-under.
Streelman's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|71
|67-72-73-69
|-7
|2024
|T24
|67-70-70-68
|-13
|2023
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|2022
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|2021
|T32
|69-71-71-64
|-9
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished 71st with a score of 7-under.
- Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 13-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Kevin Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T5
|63-64-68-67
|-22
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|69-66-69-69
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|32.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|70-64-69-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|10.000
Kevin Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has one top-five finish over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 22-under.
- Streelman has averaged 0.516 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged 0.542 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kevin Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.059
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.086
|-0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.055
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.145
|0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.063
|0.542
Kevin Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.059 in 2026, ranking 86th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 139th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Streelman carries a -0.086 mark in 2026, ranking 111th on the Tour. He ranks 33rd on the Tour with a 69.49% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- On the greens, Streelman has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.145 in 2026, ranking 57th on the Tour. He averages 28.93 Putts Per Round, ranking 93rd, and ranks 10th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogey or worse on just 12.53% of holes.
- Streelman ranks 108th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.82% of the time in 2026. He has accumulated 140 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.