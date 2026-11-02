Keith Mitchell betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Mitchell ranks fourth on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.646, and his Driving Distance average of 315.3 yards ranks 20th.

In terms of ball-striking, Mitchell posts a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.184, ranking 65th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.64% ranks 29th.

On the greens, Mitchell carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.129 (110th) and a Putts Per Round average of 28.86 (84th).