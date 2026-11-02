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VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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20M AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell gets up-and-down from 110 yards for birdie on No. 8 at Baycurrent

Keith Mitchell gets up-and-down from 110 yards for birdie on No. 8 at Baycurrent

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Keith Mitchell heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 5-8, having posted a T63 finish at the event last year. He'll be looking to improve on a mixed recent record at this course.

Latest odds for Mitchell at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Mitchell's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6369-68-73-69-9
2024MC75-72+3
2023MC72-71+1
2022T5668-69-69-71-7
20217070-70-71-76+3

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 56th at 7-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Keith Mitchell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT266-65-70-68-15--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3469-66-72-72-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3865-72-70-66-713.273
July 26, 20263M OpenT4468-69-67-71-910.071
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5173-66-69-68-86.629
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2268-67-63-69-1346.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT470-70-70-70E300.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2967-64-72-69-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--

Keith Mitchell's recent performances

  • Mitchell has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for second at 15-under.
  • Mitchell has averaged 0.772 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Mitchell has averaged 0.679 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6460.772
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.184-0.156
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.0590.022
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.1290.041
Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6410.679

Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mitchell ranks fourth on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.646, and his Driving Distance average of 315.3 yards ranks 20th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Mitchell posts a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.184, ranking 65th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.64% ranks 29th.
  • On the greens, Mitchell carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.129 (110th) and a Putts Per Round average of 28.86 (84th).
  • Mitchell ranks 14th on the Tour by breaking par 24.48% of the time, and his Strokes Gained: Total of 0.641 ranks 32nd. He has accumulated 811 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 49th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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