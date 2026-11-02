Keith Mitchell betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Keith Mitchell gets up-and-down from 110 yards for birdie on No. 8 at Baycurrent
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Keith Mitchell heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 5-8, having posted a T63 finish at the event last year. He'll be looking to improve on a mixed recent record at this course.
Mitchell's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T63
|69-68-73-69
|-9
|2024
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2022
|T56
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|2021
|70
|70-70-71-76
|+3
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 56th at 7-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Keith Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T2
|66-65-70-68
|-15
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T34
|69-66-72-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|65-72-70-66
|-7
|13.273
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|73-66-69-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T22
|68-67-63-69
|-13
|46.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-70-70-70
|E
|300.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|67-64-72-69
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
Keith Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for second at 15-under.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.772 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.679 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.646
|0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.184
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.059
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.129
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.641
|0.679
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell ranks fourth on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.646, and his Driving Distance average of 315.3 yards ranks 20th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Mitchell posts a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.184, ranking 65th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.64% ranks 29th.
- On the greens, Mitchell carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.129 (110th) and a Putts Per Round average of 28.86 (84th).
- Mitchell ranks 14th on the Tour by breaking par 24.48% of the time, and his Strokes Gained: Total of 0.641 ranks 32nd. He has accumulated 811 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 49th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.