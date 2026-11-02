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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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1H AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips hits 151-yard bunker shot, sets up birdie on No. 9 at Mexico Open

Karl Vilips hits 151-yard bunker shot, sets up birdie on No. 9 at Mexico Open

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Karl Vilips tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026. Vilips makes his first appearance at this event in the past five years, looking to build on a recent stretch that includes a T23 finish at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Latest odds for Vilips at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Vilips' first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Karl Vilips' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2362-74-68-67-13--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3968-68-68-67-13--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6569-67-68-75-13.800
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-75+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3070-64-68-73-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3972-65-68-69-1014.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC79-69+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--

Karl Vilips' recent performances

  • Vilips' best finish over his last ten appearances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 13-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten Tour starts.
  • Vilips has averaged -0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Vilips has averaged 0.056 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Karl Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.328-0.005
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1470.520
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.090-0.110
Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.213-0.349
Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.0580.056

Karl Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

  • Vilips ranks 142nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.328 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 83rd on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Vilips holds a 0.147 mark that ranks 73rd on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 110th with a 66.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Vilips has posted a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 45th on the Tour. He also ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.67% of the time.
  • Vilips ranks 65th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 14.61% of holes played in 2026.
  • He has accumulated 226 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 129th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.058 that ranks 111th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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