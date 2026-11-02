Karl Vilips betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Vilips ranks 142nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.328 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 83rd on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Vilips holds a 0.147 mark that ranks 73rd on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 110th with a 66.13% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Vilips has posted a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 45th on the Tour. He also ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.67% of the time.

Vilips ranks 65th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 14.61% of holes played in 2026.