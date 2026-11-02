Karl Vilips betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Karl Vilips hits 151-yard bunker shot, sets up birdie on No. 9 at Mexico Open
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Karl Vilips tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026. Vilips makes his first appearance at this event in the past five years, looking to build on a recent stretch that includes a T23 finish at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Vilips' first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Karl Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T23
|62-74-68-67
|-13
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T39
|68-68-68-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|69-67-68-75
|-1
|3.800
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|70-64-68-73
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|72-65-68-69
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|79-69
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Karl Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips' best finish over his last ten appearances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 13-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten Tour starts.
- Vilips has averaged -0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged 0.056 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Karl Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.328
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.147
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.090
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.213
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.058
|0.056
Karl Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips ranks 142nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.328 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 83rd on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Vilips holds a 0.147 mark that ranks 73rd on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 110th with a 66.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips has posted a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 45th on the Tour. He also ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.67% of the time.
- Vilips ranks 65th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 14.61% of holes played in 2026.
- He has accumulated 226 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 129th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.058 that ranks 111th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.