Jorge Villar betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA Tour flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA Tour)
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Jorge Villar tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026. This will be his first appearance at the event in at least five years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Villar's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Jorge Villar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Bupa Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|Diners Club Peru Open
|T66
|74-68-73-72
|-1
|3.70
|April 27, 2025
|KIA Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|70th ECP Brazil Open
|T20
|67-68-68-71
|-10
|36.75
|March 30, 2025
|93 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por Zurich
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
Jorge Villar's recent performances
- Villar has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the 70th ECP Brazil Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villar as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.