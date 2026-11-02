John Parry betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Parry ranks 11th on the Tour in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.96% in 2026, one of the stronger marks in the field. His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.317 ranks 44th.

Around the green, Parry posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.181, ranking 41st on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.32% ranks 22nd.

Off the tee, Parry has struggled somewhat in 2026, with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.063 (109th) and an average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranking 130th on the Tour.

Putting remains an area of concern for Parry, as his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.325 ranks 142nd on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.61 ranks 157th. His Par Breakers rate of 20.71% ranks 144th.