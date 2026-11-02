John Parry betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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John Parry sinks 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Mexico Open
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John Parry tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, scheduled for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Parry heads into the event looking to build on a season in which he has shown strength from the fairway and around the greens.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Parry's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
John Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T23
|68-71-69-68
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T59
|70-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T22
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-70-68-69
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|71-68-73-66
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
John Parry's recent performances
- Parry's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 16-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten Tour appearances.
- Parry has averaged 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee across his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.726 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged 0.081 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
John Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.063
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.317
|0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.181
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.325
|-0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.111
|0.081
John Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry ranks 11th on the Tour in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.96% in 2026, one of the stronger marks in the field. His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.317 ranks 44th.
- Around the green, Parry posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.181, ranking 41st on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.32% ranks 22nd.
- Off the tee, Parry has struggled somewhat in 2026, with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.063 (109th) and an average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranking 130th on the Tour.
- Putting remains an area of concern for Parry, as his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.325 ranks 142nd on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.61 ranks 157th. His Par Breakers rate of 20.71% ranks 144th.
- Parry has accumulated 435 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 95th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.111 ranking 94th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.