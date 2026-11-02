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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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43M AGO

John Parry betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Parry sinks 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Mexico Open

John Parry sinks 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Mexico Open

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John Parry tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, scheduled for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Parry heads into the event looking to build on a season in which he has shown strength from the fairway and around the greens.

Latest odds for Parry at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Parry's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

John Parry's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC68-72-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2368-71-69-68-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5970-66-71-67-10--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2268-67-65-68-16--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-70-68-69-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-70-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2469-69-69-64-1332.500
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2871-68-73-66-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--

John Parry's recent performances

  • Parry's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 16-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten Tour appearances.
  • Parry has averaged 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee across his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.726 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Parry has averaged 0.081 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

John Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.0630.122
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3170.535
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.1810.150
Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.325-0.726
Average Strokes Gained: Total940.1110.081

John Parry's advanced stats and rankings

  • Parry ranks 11th on the Tour in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.96% in 2026, one of the stronger marks in the field. His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.317 ranks 44th.
  • Around the green, Parry posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.181, ranking 41st on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.32% ranks 22nd.
  • Off the tee, Parry has struggled somewhat in 2026, with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.063 (109th) and an average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranking 130th on the Tour.
  • Putting remains an area of concern for Parry, as his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.325 ranks 142nd on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.61 ranks 157th. His Par Breakers rate of 20.71% ranks 144th.
  • Parry has accumulated 435 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 95th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.111 ranking 94th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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