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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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41M AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Jesper Svensson drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Mexico Open

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Jesper Svensson missed the cut at the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship, posting a score of 8-over. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event at El Cardonal at Diamante looking to turn things around.

Latest odds for Svensson at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Svensson's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-79+8

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2968-68-69-67-12--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2569-64-71-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5368-67-70-68-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC75-70+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-76+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC75-66+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4465-69-70-71-910.071
July 19, 2026The Open Championship7873-66-77-73+94.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5270-68-67-74-16.257
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT466-65-68-68-13108.750

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
  • Svensson has averaged 0.649 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged -0.421 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6000.649
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.455-0.573
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.066-0.228
Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.240-0.270
Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.161-0.421

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson ranks eighth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.600 in 2026, and his Driving Distance average of 321.1 yards ranks 11th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.455 ranks 152nd on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.57% ranks 98th.
  • Around the green, Svensson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.066 ranks 109th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Svensson holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.240, which ranks 127th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.29 ranks 128th.
  • Svensson ranks 32nd on the Tour by breaking par 23.37% of the time, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.57% ranks 134th. He has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th overall.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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