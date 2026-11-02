Jesper Svensson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Svensson ranks eighth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.600 in 2026, and his Driving Distance average of 321.1 yards ranks 11th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.455 ranks 152nd on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.57% ranks 98th.

Around the green, Svensson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.066 ranks 109th on the Tour.

On the greens, Svensson holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.240, which ranks 127th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.29 ranks 128th.