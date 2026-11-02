Jesper Svensson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Jesper Svensson drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Mexico Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Jesper Svensson missed the cut at the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship, posting a score of 8-over. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event at El Cardonal at Diamante looking to turn things around.
Svensson's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-79
|+8
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T29
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|69-64-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|68-67-70-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|65-69-70-71
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|78
|73-66-77-73
|+9
|4.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|70-68-67-74
|-1
|6.257
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-65-68-68
|-13
|108.750
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
- Svensson has averaged 0.649 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.421 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.600
|0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.455
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.066
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.240
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.161
|-0.421
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson ranks eighth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.600 in 2026, and his Driving Distance average of 321.1 yards ranks 11th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.455 ranks 152nd on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.57% ranks 98th.
- Around the green, Svensson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.066 ranks 109th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Svensson holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.240, which ranks 127th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.29 ranks 128th.
- Svensson ranks 32nd on the Tour by breaking par 23.37% of the time, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.57% ranks 134th. He has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th overall.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.