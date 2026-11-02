Haotong Li betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Li ranks 19th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.410 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranks 43rd.

In terms of approach play, Li holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.149, ranking 71st on the Tour. He ranks 12th on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.83%.

Li's short game has been a relative weakness in 2026, as his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.464 ranks 162nd on the Tour.

On the greens, Li has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.225, ranking 124th on the Tour. He ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51.