Haotong Li betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Haotong Li sinks 38-foot eagle putt on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship
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Haotong Li makes his way to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Li will look to build on a recent stretch that includes a top-10 finish as he competes at this event for the first time in the past five years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Li's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Haotong Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T29
|70-66-70-66
|-12
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T68
|66-68-74-71
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|70-67-61-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|68-68-72-71
|-5
|5.40
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
Haotong Li's recent performances
- Li has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- Li has averaged 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged -0.219 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Haotong Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.410
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.149
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.464
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.225
|-0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.129
|-0.219
Haotong Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li ranks 19th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.410 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranks 43rd.
- In terms of approach play, Li holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.149, ranking 71st on the Tour. He ranks 12th on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.83%.
- Li's short game has been a relative weakness in 2026, as his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.464 ranks 162nd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Li has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.225, ranking 124th on the Tour. He ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51.
- Li breaks par 22.76% of the time, ranking 57th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.90% ranks 114th. He has accumulated 218 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 133rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.