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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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Haotong Li betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Haotong Li sinks 38-foot eagle putt on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship

Haotong Li sinks 38-foot eagle putt on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship

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Haotong Li makes his way to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Li will look to build on a recent stretch that includes a top-10 finish as he competes at this event for the first time in the past five years.

Latest odds for Li at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Li's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Haotong Li's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2970-66-70-66-12--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6866-68-74-71-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1070-67-61-67-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-69E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5768-68-72-71-55.40
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-75+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC67-74-1--

Haotong Li's recent performances

  • Li has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
  • Li has averaged 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Li has averaged -0.219 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Haotong Li's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4100.512
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1490.016
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.464-0.249
Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.225-0.498
Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.129-0.219

Haotong Li's advanced stats and rankings

  • Li ranks 19th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.410 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranks 43rd.
  • In terms of approach play, Li holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.149, ranking 71st on the Tour. He ranks 12th on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.83%.
  • Li's short game has been a relative weakness in 2026, as his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.464 ranks 162nd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Li has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.225, ranking 124th on the Tour. He ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51.
  • Li breaks par 22.76% of the time, ranking 57th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.90% ranks 114th. He has accumulated 218 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 133rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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