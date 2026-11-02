Danny Walker betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Walker ranks 130th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.206 in 2026, though his Driving Distance average of 308.7 yards ranks 61st on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.143 ranks 121st on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.66%.

Around the green, Walker sits 83rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.005 in 2026.

On the greens, Walker's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.402 ranks 158th on the Tour in 2026. He averages 28.38 Putts Per Round, ranking 23rd on the Tour.

Walker has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 158th on the Tour. He ranks 156th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 18.06% of holes, and ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.53% of the time.