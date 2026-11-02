Danny Walker betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Danny Walker sinks 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Danny Walker tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026. Walker makes his first appearance at this event in at least five years, looking to build on a recent stretch that includes a top-10 finish.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Walker's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Danny Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T6
|63-67-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|69-64-68-68
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-65-72-69
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|76-66
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-65-67-72
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|81-72
|+11
|--
Danny Walker's recent performances
- Walker has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that span came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Walker has averaged 0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged 0.407 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Danny Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.206
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.143
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.005
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.402
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.747
|0.407
Danny Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker ranks 130th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.206 in 2026, though his Driving Distance average of 308.7 yards ranks 61st on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.143 ranks 121st on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.66%.
- Around the green, Walker sits 83rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.005 in 2026.
- On the greens, Walker's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.402 ranks 158th on the Tour in 2026. He averages 28.38 Putts Per Round, ranking 23rd on the Tour.
- Walker has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 158th on the Tour. He ranks 156th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 18.06% of holes, and ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
- His Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.747 ranks 149th on the Tour in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.