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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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40M AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker sinks 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Danny Walker sinks 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Danny Walker tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026. Walker makes his first appearance at this event in at least five years, looking to build on a recent stretch that includes a top-10 finish.

Latest odds for Walker at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Walker's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Danny Walker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC76-67+1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT663-67-70-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3269-64-68-68-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-68-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-65-72-69-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC76-66+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-73+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-65-67-72-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC81-72+11--

Danny Walker's recent performances

  • Walker has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that span came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
  • Walker has averaged 0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has averaged 0.407 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Danny Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.2060.322
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.1430.204
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.0050.166
Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.402-0.285
Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.7470.407

Danny Walker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Walker ranks 130th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.206 in 2026, though his Driving Distance average of 308.7 yards ranks 61st on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.143 ranks 121st on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.66%.
  • Around the green, Walker sits 83rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.005 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Walker's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.402 ranks 158th on the Tour in 2026. He averages 28.38 Putts Per Round, ranking 23rd on the Tour.
  • Walker has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 158th on the Tour. He ranks 156th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 18.06% of holes, and ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
  • His Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.747 ranks 149th on the Tour in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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