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VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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22M AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel sinks 6-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Billy Horschel sinks 6-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Billy Horschel heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8. His best result at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.

Latest odds for Horschel at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Horschel's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T5670-67-71-69-7
2022T3364-69-70-71-10
2021T570-69-65-64-16

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Horschel's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2171-70-67-67-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1366-67-68-65-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4367-68-68-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1265-66-70-66-1362.500
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-71-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1367-66-65-70-1657.333
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-67+1--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1566-70-64-70-1051.000

Horschel's recent performances

  • Horschel has recorded four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th at 13-under.
  • Horschel has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.661 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Horschel has averaged 0.963 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.1340.073
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2780.462
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.254-0.233
Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1190.661
Average Strokes Gained: Total1060.0090.963

Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

  • Horschel ranks 118th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.134 average in 2026, while his average driving distance of 302.7 yards ranks 116th.
  • In terms of approach play, Horschel holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.278, ranking 51st on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 85th with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Horschel's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.254 places him 150th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.13% ranks 149th.
  • On the greens, Horschel has posted a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 62nd on the Tour. He averages 28.88 Putts Per Round (87th) and ranks 36th by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
  • Horschel has accumulated 403 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 100th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.009 ranks 106th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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