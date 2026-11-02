Billy Horschel betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Billy Horschel heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8. His best result at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.
Horschel's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T56
|70-67-71-69
|-7
|2022
|T33
|64-69-70-71
|-10
|2021
|T5
|70-69-65-64
|-16
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T21
|71-70-67-67
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|66-67-68-65
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|67-68-68-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|65-66-70-66
|-13
|62.500
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T13
|67-66-65-70
|-16
|57.333
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|66-70-64-70
|-10
|51.000
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has recorded four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th at 13-under.
- Horschel has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.661 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged 0.963 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.134
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.278
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.254
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.119
|0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.009
|0.963
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel ranks 118th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.134 average in 2026, while his average driving distance of 302.7 yards ranks 116th.
- In terms of approach play, Horschel holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.278, ranking 51st on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 85th with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Horschel's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.254 places him 150th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.13% ranks 149th.
- On the greens, Horschel has posted a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 62nd on the Tour. He averages 28.88 Putts Per Round (87th) and ranks 36th by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
- Horschel has accumulated 403 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 100th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.009 ranks 106th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.