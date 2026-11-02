Billy Horschel betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Horschel ranks 118th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.134 average in 2026, while his average driving distance of 302.7 yards ranks 116th.

In terms of approach play, Horschel holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.278, ranking 51st on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 85th with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Horschel's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.254 places him 150th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.13% ranks 149th.

On the greens, Horschel has posted a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 62nd on the Tour. He averages 28.88 Putts Per Round (87th) and ranks 36th by breaking par 23.28% of the time.