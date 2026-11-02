Ben Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.073, ranking 110th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 87th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Griffin carries a -0.022 mark in 2026, ranking 101st on the Tour. He ranks 104th with a 66.29% Greens in Regulation rate.

Griffin has been a standout performer around the greens in 2026, ranking sixth on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.429.

On the greens, Griffin holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.270, which places him 37th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 27th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 13.51% of holes played.