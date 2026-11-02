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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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44M AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Ben Griffin sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

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Ben Griffin captured the World Wide Technology Championship title last year, posting a stunning 29-under to claim victory. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to defend his title at the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Griffin at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Griffin's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025165-65-66-63-29
2024T2473-63-66-73-13
2023T5966-71-72-69-6

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he won the tournament with a score of 29-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Ben Griffin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT464-67-67-67-19--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT4468-73-68-72+1--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4273-71-69-68+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5969-70-74-69+28.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2169-65-70-67-1339.100
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1064-66-67-67-16140.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1772-70-72-69+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--

Ben Griffin's recent performances

  • Griffin has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
  • Griffin has averaged -0.182 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Griffin has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ben Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.073-0.182
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.0220.432
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.4290.318
Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.270-0.356
Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6040.211

Ben Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.073, ranking 110th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 87th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Griffin carries a -0.022 mark in 2026, ranking 101st on the Tour. He ranks 104th with a 66.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Griffin has been a standout performer around the greens in 2026, ranking sixth on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.429.
  • On the greens, Griffin holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.270, which places him 37th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 27th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 13.51% of holes played.
  • Griffin ranks 134th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting 21.15% of par-breaking opportunities in 2026. He has accumulated 1,105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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