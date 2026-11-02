Ben Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Ben Griffin sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open
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Ben Griffin captured the World Wide Technology Championship title last year, posting a stunning 29-under to claim victory. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to defend his title at the 2026 edition of the event.
Griffin's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|65-65-66-63
|-29
|2024
|T24
|73-63-66-73
|-13
|2023
|T59
|66-71-72-69
|-6
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he won the tournament with a score of 29-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Ben Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T4
|64-67-67-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T44
|68-73-68-72
|+1
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T42
|73-71-69-68
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|69-70-74-69
|+2
|8.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|69-65-70-67
|-13
|39.100
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T10
|64-66-67-67
|-16
|140.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|72-70-72-69
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
Ben Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
- Griffin has averaged -0.182 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ben Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.073
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.022
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.429
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.270
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.604
|0.211
Ben Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.073, ranking 110th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 87th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Griffin carries a -0.022 mark in 2026, ranking 101st on the Tour. He ranks 104th with a 66.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Griffin has been a standout performer around the greens in 2026, ranking sixth on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.429.
- On the greens, Griffin holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.270, which places him 37th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 27th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 13.51% of holes played.
- Griffin ranks 134th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting 21.15% of par-breaking opportunities in 2026. He has accumulated 1,105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.