Adam Schenk betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Adam Schenk drains 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Adam Schenk heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 5-8. Schenk's best result at this event came in 2025, where he finished tied for 69th at 8-under.
Schenk's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T69
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|2024
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|2022
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2021
|MC
|75-70
|+3
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Schenk's best finish at this event also came in 2025, his only made cut in four appearances, where he finished tied for 69th.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|68-68-67-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|66-71-70-79
|+6
|2.550
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 43rd at 12-under.
- Schenk has averaged -0.578 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.432
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.456
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.068
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.339
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-1.295
|-0.514
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk ranks 152nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.432 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schenk holds a -0.456 mark that ranks 153rd on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 136th with a 64.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has posted a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 143rd on the Tour. He ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31.
- Schenk ranks 161st on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on 19.27% of holes played, and ranks 156th by breaking par 19.88% of the time.
- He has accumulated 113 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 157th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.