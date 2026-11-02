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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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38M AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk drains 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

Adam Schenk drains 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

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Adam Schenk heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 5-8. Schenk's best result at this event came in 2025, where he finished tied for 69th at 8-under.

Latest odds for Schenk at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Schenk's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6969-67-73-71-8
2024MC73-70-1
2022MC73-70+1
2021MC75-70+3

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Schenk's best finish at this event also came in 2025, his only made cut in four appearances, where he finished tied for 69th.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Schenk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-65-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4368-68-67-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipW/D72+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5067-68-69-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-70-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7466-71-70-79+62.550

Schenk's recent performances

  • Schenk has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 43rd at 12-under.
  • Schenk has averaged -0.578 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Schenk has averaged -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.432-0.578
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.456-0.404
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.0680.125
Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.3390.343
Average Strokes Gained: Total162-1.295-0.514

Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schenk ranks 152nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.432 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 124th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schenk holds a -0.456 mark that ranks 153rd on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 136th with a 64.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schenk has posted a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 143rd on the Tour. He ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31.
  • Schenk ranks 161st on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on 19.27% of holes played, and ranks 156th by breaking par 19.88% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 113 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 157th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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