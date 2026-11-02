Adam Schenk betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Schenk ranks 152nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.432 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 124th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schenk holds a -0.456 mark that ranks 153rd on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 136th with a 64.76% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schenk has posted a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 143rd on the Tour. He ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31.

Schenk ranks 161st on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on 19.27% of holes played, and ranks 156th by breaking par 19.88% of the time.