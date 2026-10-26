Kevin Yu betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Kevin Yu sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Biltmore Championship
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Kevin Yu finished tied for 45th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that result.
Yu's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|67-71-70-68
|-8
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Kevin Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T59
|74-67-72-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|70-68-62-69
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|65-68-65-66
|-16
|135
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|50
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|68-71-68-69
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|66-72-66-66
|-14
|50
Kevin Yu's recent performances
- Yu has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth at 16-under.
- Yu has averaged 0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 1.037 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kevin Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.335
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.141
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.042
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.072
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.447
|1.037
Kevin Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu ranks 29th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.335, and his Driving Distance average of 310.6 yards ranks 54th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Yu's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.141 ranks 76th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.79% ranks 25th.
- Around the green, Yu holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.042, ranking 69th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Yu's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.072 ranks 98th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.01 ranks 100th.
- Yu ranks third on the Tour by breaking par 25.49% of the time, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.22% ranks 88th.
- Yu has accumulated 441 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 92nd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.