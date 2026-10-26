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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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5H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Biltmore Championship

Kevin Yu sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Biltmore Championship

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Kevin Yu finished tied for 45th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Yu at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Yu's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4567-71-70-68-8

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Yu's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Kevin Yu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5974-67-72-69-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3266-69-70-64-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2470-68-62-69-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship465-68-65-66-16135
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-70-65-71-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenT1669-66-66-68-1550
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2468-71-68-69-1220.689
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1566-72-66-66-1450

Kevin Yu's recent performances

  • Yu has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth at 16-under.
  • Yu has averaged 0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Yu has averaged 1.037 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kevin Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3350.407
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1410.225
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.0420.030
Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0720.375
Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4471.037

Kevin Yu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yu ranks 29th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.335, and his Driving Distance average of 310.6 yards ranks 54th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Yu's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.141 ranks 76th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.79% ranks 25th.
  • Around the green, Yu holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.042, ranking 69th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Yu's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.072 ranks 98th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.01 ranks 100th.
  • Yu ranks third on the Tour by breaking par 25.49% of the time, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.22% ranks 88th.
  • Yu has accumulated 441 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 92nd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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