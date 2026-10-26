Kevin Yu betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Yu ranks 29th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.335, and his Driving Distance average of 310.6 yards ranks 54th.

In terms of ball-striking, Yu's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.141 ranks 76th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.79% ranks 25th.

Around the green, Yu holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.042, ranking 69th on the Tour.

On the greens, Yu's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.072 ranks 98th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.01 ranks 100th.

Yu ranks third on the Tour by breaking par 25.49% of the time, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.22% ranks 88th.