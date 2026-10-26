Karl Vilips betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Vilips ranks 140th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.320 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 90th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Vilips holds a 0.095 mark that ranks 83rd on the Tour. He ranks 120th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, Vilips carries a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.123, which places him 123rd on the Tour.

On the greens, Vilips has been one of the stronger performers, posting a 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 48th on the Tour. He also ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55.