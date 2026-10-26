Karl Vilips betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Karl Vilips drains 20-inch putt for birdie on No. 17 at Biltmore
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Karl Vilips heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to improve on an even finish at this event last year. Vilips tees it up in Vallarta, Mexico looking to contend after a difficult showing in 2025.
Vilips' recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T72
|74-65-76-69
|E
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Vilips' most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting an even score.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T39
|68-68-68-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|69-67-68-75
|-1
|3.800
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|70-64-68-73
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|72-65-68-69
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|79-69
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|68-67-71-70
|-8
|20.222
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips' best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
- Over the same stretch, he has not recorded a top-20 finish.
- Vilips has averaged 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged 0.021 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.320
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.095
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.123
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.205
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.143
|0.021
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips ranks 140th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.320 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Vilips holds a 0.095 mark that ranks 83rd on the Tour. He ranks 120th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Vilips carries a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.123, which places him 123rd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Vilips has been one of the stronger performers, posting a 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 48th on the Tour. He also ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55.
- Vilips ranks 55th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 14.56% of holes played, and ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.93% of the time. He has accumulated 226 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 129th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.