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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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4H AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips drains 20-inch putt for birdie on No. 17 at Biltmore

Karl Vilips drains 20-inch putt for birdie on No. 17 at Biltmore

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Karl Vilips heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to improve on an even finish at this event last year. Vilips tees it up in Vallarta, Mexico looking to contend after a difficult showing in 2025.

Latest odds for Vilips at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Vilips' recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T7274-65-76-69E

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Vilips' most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting an even score.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Vilips' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3968-68-68-67-13--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6569-67-68-75-13.800
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-75+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3070-64-68-73-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3972-65-68-69-1014.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC79-69+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2468-67-71-70-820.222

Vilips' recent performances

  • Vilips' best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
  • Over the same stretch, he has not recorded a top-20 finish.
  • Vilips has averaged 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Vilips has averaged 0.021 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.3200.199
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0950.432
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.123-0.204
Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.205-0.406
Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.1430.021

Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

  • Vilips ranks 140th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.320 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 90th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Vilips holds a 0.095 mark that ranks 83rd on the Tour. He ranks 120th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Vilips carries a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.123, which places him 123rd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Vilips has been one of the stronger performers, posting a 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 48th on the Tour. He also ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55.
  • Vilips ranks 55th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 14.56% of holes played, and ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.93% of the time. He has accumulated 226 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 129th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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