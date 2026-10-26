Gordon Sargent betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Gordon Sargent sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah
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Gordon Sargent makes his way to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1. Sargent arrives with an eye on contention as he looks to build on a strong recent outing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This will be Sargent's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Gordon Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|67-65-66-69
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|66-69-65-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|67-69-67-72
|-5
|10.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|135.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|78
|67-69-74-76
|+2
|2.200
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
Gordon Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second at 19-under.
- Sargent has averaged 0.732 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged 0.542 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Gordon Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.516
|0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-1.153
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.252
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.128
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.513
|0.542
Gordon Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent ranks 14th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.516 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 321.3 yards places him 11th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.153 ranks 161st on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 84th with a 66.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Sargent ranks 26th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.252 in 2026.
- On the greens, Sargent holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.128, ranking 107th on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00 that ranks 99th.
- Sargent ranks 21st on the Tour by breaking par 23.86% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 130th.
- He has accumulated 211 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 134th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.