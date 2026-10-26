Gordon Sargent betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Sargent ranks 14th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.516 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 321.3 yards places him 11th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.153 ranks 161st on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 84th with a 66.99% Greens in Regulation rate.

Sargent ranks 26th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.252 in 2026.

On the greens, Sargent holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.128, ranking 107th on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00 that ranks 99th.

Sargent ranks 21st on the Tour by breaking par 23.86% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 130th.