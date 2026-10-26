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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah

Gordon Sargent sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah

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Gordon Sargent makes his way to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1. Sargent arrives with an eye on contention as he looks to build on a strong recent outing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Sargent at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This will be Sargent's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Gordon Sargent's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2167-65-66-69-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3366-69-65-70-14--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4567-69-67-72-510.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-67-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT266-67-69-67-19135.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic7867-69-74-76+22.200
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-75+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--

Gordon Sargent's recent performances

  • Sargent has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second at 19-under.
  • Sargent has averaged 0.732 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Sargent has averaged 0.542 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Gordon Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5160.732
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-1.153-0.348
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2520.272
Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.128-0.114
Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.5130.542

Gordon Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sargent ranks 14th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.516 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 321.3 yards places him 11th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.153 ranks 161st on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 84th with a 66.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Sargent ranks 26th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.252 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Sargent holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.128, ranking 107th on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00 that ranks 99th.
  • Sargent ranks 21st on the Tour by breaking par 23.86% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 130th.
  • He has accumulated 211 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 134th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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