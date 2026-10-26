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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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8H AGO

Gerardo Gomez betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gerardo Gomez holes chip shot from rough at Mexico Open

Gerardo Gomez holes chip shot from rough at Mexico Open

Players in Article

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Gerardo Gomez missed the cut at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open a year ago, posting rounds of 70-71 at Vidanta Vallarta. He returns to the course in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to improve on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Gomez at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Gomez's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-71-1

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Gomez's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Gomez's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--

Gomez's recent performances

  • Gomez's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he missed the cut at 1-under.
  • He has averaged 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Gomez has averaged -0.929 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.016 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Gomez's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.242
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.435
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.108
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.929
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.016

Gomez's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gomez averaged 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.435 over the same span, while he averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green.
  • On the greens, Gomez posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.929 over his past five tournaments, contributing to a Strokes Gained: Total average of -1.016 over that stretch.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gomez as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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