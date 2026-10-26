Gerardo Gomez betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Gerardo Gomez holes chip shot from rough at Mexico Open
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Gerardo Gomez missed the cut at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open a year ago, posting rounds of 70-71 at Vidanta Vallarta. He returns to the course in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to improve on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.
Gomez's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Gomez's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Gomez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
Gomez's recent performances
- Gomez's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he missed the cut at 1-under.
- He has averaged 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Gomez has averaged -0.929 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.016 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Gomez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.016
Gomez's advanced stats and rankings
- Gomez averaged 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.435 over the same span, while he averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green.
- On the greens, Gomez posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.929 over his past five tournaments, contributing to a Strokes Gained: Total average of -1.016 over that stretch.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gomez as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.