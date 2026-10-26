Ben Griffin betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
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-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
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-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
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-13
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-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
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-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
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-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
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-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
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-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
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E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
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E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
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-12
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-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
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-12
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-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
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-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
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T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
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-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
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-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
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-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
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E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
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E
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5H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at BMW Championship

Ben Griffin drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at BMW Championship

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Ben Griffin recorded a strong showing at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2025, finishing tied for fourth at 18-under. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026 event looking to build on that performance and contend for his first title at the event.

Latest odds for Griffin at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Griffin's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T467-65-67-67-18
2022MC67-74-1

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Griffin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT4468-73-68-72+1--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4273-71-69-68+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5969-70-74-69+28.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2169-65-70-67-1339.100
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1064-66-67-67-16140.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1772-70-72-69+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT368-68-68-65-11145.000

Griffin's recent performances

  • Griffin has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third at 11-under.
  • Griffin has averaged -0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.717 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Griffin has averaged -0.441 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.065-0.126
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.0450.329
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.3990.073
Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.206-0.717
Average Strokes Gained: Total440.495-0.441

Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Griffin ranks 109th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.065 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 83rd.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.045 ranks 101st on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.34% ranks 100th.
  • Around the green, Griffin has been one of the Tour's stronger performers, ranking seventh with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.399.
  • On the putting surfaces, Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.206, ranking 47th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62 that ranks 53rd.
  • Griffin ranks 31st on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance at 13.82%, while his Par Breakers rate of 20.63% ranks 140th.
  • He has accumulated 1,105 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 36th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.495 that ranks 44th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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