Ben Griffin betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Griffin ranks 109th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.065 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 83rd.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.045 ranks 101st on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.34% ranks 100th.

Around the green, Griffin has been one of the Tour's stronger performers, ranking seventh with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.399.

On the putting surfaces, Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.206, ranking 47th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62 that ranks 53rd.

Griffin ranks 31st on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance at 13.82%, while his Par Breakers rate of 20.63% ranks 140th.