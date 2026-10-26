Ben Griffin betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Ben Griffin drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at BMW Championship
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Ben Griffin recorded a strong showing at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2025, finishing tied for fourth at 18-under. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026 event looking to build on that performance and contend for his first title at the event.
Griffin's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|67-65-67-67
|-18
|2022
|MC
|67-74
|-1
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 18-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T44
|68-73-68-72
|+1
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T42
|73-71-69-68
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|69-70-74-69
|+2
|8.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|69-65-70-67
|-13
|39.100
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T10
|64-66-67-67
|-16
|140.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|72-70-72-69
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|145.000
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third at 11-under.
- Griffin has averaged -0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.717 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.441 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.065
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.045
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.399
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.206
|-0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.495
|-0.441
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin ranks 109th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.065 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 83rd.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.045 ranks 101st on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.34% ranks 100th.
- Around the green, Griffin has been one of the Tour's stronger performers, ranking seventh with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.399.
- On the putting surfaces, Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.206, ranking 47th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62 that ranks 53rd.
- Griffin ranks 31st on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance at 13.82%, while his Par Breakers rate of 20.63% ranks 140th.
- He has accumulated 1,105 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 36th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.495 that ranks 44th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.