Vince Whaley betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Vince Whaley sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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Vince Whaley finished tied for seventh at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his strong showing in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Whaley's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|2024
|T23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|2022
|T28
|70-68-70-73
|-7
|2021
|T28
|69-71-71-69
|-8
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T65
|67-71-71-71
|E
|3.900
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|71-70-73-71
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|69-74-75-69
|+3
|3.060
Whaley's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 7-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.561 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.234 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.562
|-0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.760
|-1.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.118
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.787
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.652
|-1.112
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.787 average, while his 27.73 Putts Per Round ranks second.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.562 ranks 149th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 106th.
- Whaley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.760 ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 60.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- He has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 172nd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.