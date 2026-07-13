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22M AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Vince Whaley sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Vince Whaley sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Vince Whaley finished tied for seventh at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his strong showing in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Whaley at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Whaley's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T767-70-66-73-12
2024T2371-68-73-65-11
2022T2870-68-70-73-7
2021T2869-71-71-69-8

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Whaley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC75-67E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6567-71-71-71E3.900
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5471-70-73-71-35.860
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-67-70-68-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6869-74-75-69+33.060

Whaley's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 7-under.
  • Whaley has an average of -0.561 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.234 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Whaley has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.562-0.561
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.760-1.234
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.1180.172
Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.7870.511
Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.652-1.112

Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Whaley ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.787 average, while his 27.73 Putts Per Round ranks second.
  • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.562 ranks 149th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 106th.
  • Whaley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.760 ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 60.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • He has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 172nd in that category.

All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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