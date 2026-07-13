Vince Whaley betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 7-under.

Whaley has an average of -0.561 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.234 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Whaley has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.