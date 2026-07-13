Tom Vaillant betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Tom Vaillant will tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship. Garrick Higgo returns as the defending champion after winning at 14-under in 2025.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Vaillant's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Vaillant's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T41
|+8,+15,+9,-7
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
Vaillant's recent performances
- Vaillant's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at the Barracuda Championship.
- Vaillant has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vaillant has averaged -0.306 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vaillant's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.120
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.277
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.318
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.160
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.445
|-0.306
Vaillant's advanced stats and rankings
- Vaillant posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.120 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.8 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vaillant sported a 0.277 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vaillant delivered a -1.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he broke par 19.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vaillant as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.