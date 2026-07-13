Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Rosenmueller has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.

Rosenmueller has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.