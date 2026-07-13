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2H AGO

Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Thomas Rosenmueller hits 212-yard tee shot to 10 feet, makes birdie on No. 16 at Farmers

Thomas Rosenmueller hits 212-yard tee shot to 10 feet, makes birdie on No. 16 at Farmers

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Thomas Rosenmueller finished tied for 12th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Rosenmueller at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Rosenmueller's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1266-71-70-71-10

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Rosenmueller's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Rosenmueller's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-70-67-65-12--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6465-67-72-69-9--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2971-68-70-73-2--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1768-69-64-68-19--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2971-69-68-69-11--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6468-74-75-70-1--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-68-70-73E3.3

Rosenmueller's recent performances

  • Rosenmueller has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
  • Rosenmueller has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rosenmueller has averaged -0.104 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5320.115
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0250.222
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.487-0.400
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.048-0.040
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.118-0.104

Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rosenmueller posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.532 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rosenmueller sported a 0.025 mark. He had a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rosenmueller delivered a 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he broke par 21.53% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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