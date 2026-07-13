Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at ISCO Championship
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Taylor Pendrith returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 11th in 2024 with a score of 14-under. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19 in the Dominican Republic.
Pendrith's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|2023
|T70
|77-66-76-72
|+3
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|P2
|70-63-66-65
|-16
|165.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|61
|67-67-72-69
|-5
|8.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|23.250
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|71-73-77-74
|+7
|17.250
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|67-67-71-68
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|72-72-67-71
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|71-67-76-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.309
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.108
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.000
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.268
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.066
|0.147
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.309 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.108 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 69.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranked 41st by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
- Pendrith has earned 445 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.