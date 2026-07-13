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59M AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at ISCO Championship

Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at ISCO Championship

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Taylor Pendrith returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 11th in 2024 with a score of 14-under. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19 in the Dominican Republic.

Latest odds for Pendrith at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Pendrith's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1167-69-65-73-14
2023T7077-66-76-72+3

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Pendrith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipP270-63-66-65-16165.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship6167-67-72-69-58.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2966-67-70-69-823.250
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4371-73-77-74+717.250
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4767-67-71-68-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4472-72-67-71+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-71-70-70-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3871-67-76-70-418.023
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--

Pendrith's recent performances

  • Pendrith has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
  • Pendrith has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Pendrith has averaged 0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3090.233
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.108-0.402
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0000.186
Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.2680.130
Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.0660.147

Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.309 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.108 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 69.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranked 41st by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
  • Pendrith has earned 445 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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