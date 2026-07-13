Taylor Moore betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.444 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.488 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 21.99% of the time.