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2H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Taylor Moore sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at John Deere

Taylor Moore sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at John Deere

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Taylor Moore will compete at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. This marks Moore's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Moore at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • This is Moore's first time competing in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Moore's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4067-70-66-71-614.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-68-71-73+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1462-69-69-66-1855.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1768-67-71-68-1029.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3969-71-71-72-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-72-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--

Moore's recent performances

  • Moore has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.
  • Moore has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Moore has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4440.424
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.488-0.296
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1430.134
Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.126-0.203
Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2240.059

Moore's advanced stats and rankings

  • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.444 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.488 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
  • Moore has earned 379 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th, and he has ranked 49th with an 14.58% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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