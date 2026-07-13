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26M AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Taylor Montgomery makes birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP

Taylor Montgomery makes birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP

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Taylor Montgomery missed the cut at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship after posting a three-over total. He returns to Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from July 16-19, 2026, looking to improve on last year's performance.

Latest odds for Montgomery at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Montgomery's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-72+3

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of three-over.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Montgomery's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-73+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC76-67-1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-72-71-71-1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT669-63-69-70-17--

Montgomery's recent performances

  • Montgomery has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Montgomery has an average of -0.834 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Montgomery has averaged -1.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.391-0.834
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.130-0.079
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.057-0.034
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.404-0.241
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.982-1.189

Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

  • Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.391 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards reflects his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sported a -0.130 mark. He has hit 52.08% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Montgomery delivered a -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 25.69%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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