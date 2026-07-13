Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Taylor Montgomery makes birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP
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Taylor Montgomery missed the cut at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship after posting a three-over total. He returns to Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from July 16-19, 2026, looking to improve on last year's performance.
Montgomery's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-72
|+3
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of three-over.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Montgomery's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-67
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|69-63-69-70
|-17
|--
Montgomery's recent performances
- Montgomery has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Montgomery has an average of -0.834 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has averaged -1.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.391
|-0.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.130
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.057
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.404
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.982
|-1.189
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.391 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards reflects his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sported a -0.130 mark. He has hit 52.08% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Montgomery delivered a -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 25.69%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.