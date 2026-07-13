S.Y. Noh betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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S.Y. Noh hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP
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S.Y. Noh returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club July 16-19, 2026. Noh looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Noh's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2023
|T38
|71-73-68-71
|-5
|2022
|T36
|71-71-71-69
|-6
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Noh's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Noh's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 36th at 6-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Noh's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|18
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|49
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Noh's recent performances
- Noh has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished 18th with a score of 16-under.
- Noh has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noh has averaged -0.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.114
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.043
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.559
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.592
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.190
|-0.258
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
- Noh has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.114 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards reflects his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noh sports a -0.043 mark. He has achieved a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noh has delivered a -0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
- Noh currently ranks 183rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 49 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.