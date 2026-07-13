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1H AGO

S.Y. Noh betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

S.Y. Noh hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP

S.Y. Noh hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP

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S.Y. Noh returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club July 16-19, 2026. Noh looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Noh at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Noh's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-71-1
2023T3871-73-68-71-5
2022T3671-71-71-69-6

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Noh's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Noh's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 36th at 6-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Noh's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-72+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1867-66-67-68-1649
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--

Noh's recent performances

  • Noh has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished 18th with a score of 16-under.
  • Noh has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Noh has averaged -0.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Noh's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.114-0.188
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.043-0.047
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.5590.348
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.592-0.371
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.190-0.258

Noh's advanced stats and rankings

  • Noh has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.114 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards reflects his driving performance.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noh sports a -0.043 mark. He has achieved a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Noh has delivered a -0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
  • Noh currently ranks 183rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 49 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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