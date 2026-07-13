S.Y. Noh betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Noh has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished 18th with a score of 16-under.

Noh has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.