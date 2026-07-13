Sebastian Soderberg betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden reacts to a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
The 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship will be held at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19. Garrick Higgo returns as the defending champion after winning at 14-under in 2025.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Soderberg has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Soderberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|70
|73-70-75-77
|+11
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-66-72-69
|-4
|--
Soderberg's recent performances
- Soderberg's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 4-under.
- Soderberg has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Soderberg has averaged 0.035 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Soderberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.859
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.174
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.432
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.156
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.445
|0.035
Soderberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Soderberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.859 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Soderberg has a -1.174 mark. He has hit 63.89% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Soderberg has delivered a 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 13.89% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 16.67%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Soderberg as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.