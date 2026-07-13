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2H AGO

Sebastian Soderberg betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden reacts to a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden reacts to a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

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The 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship will be held at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19. Garrick Higgo returns as the defending champion after winning at 14-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Soderberg at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • Soderberg has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Soderberg's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
July 20, 2025The Open Championship7073-70-75-77+11--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3469-66-72-69-4--

Soderberg's recent performances

  • Soderberg's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 4-under.
  • Soderberg has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Soderberg has averaged 0.035 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Soderberg's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.859-0.235
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.1740.246
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4320.021
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1560.003
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.4450.035

Soderberg's advanced stats and rankings

  • Soderberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.859 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Soderberg has a -1.174 mark. He has hit 63.89% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Soderberg has delivered a 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 13.89% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 16.67%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Soderberg as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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