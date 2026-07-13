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3H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Matti Schmid drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at RBC Canadian

Matti Schmid drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at RBC Canadian

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Matti Schmid finished tied for ninth at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Schmid at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Schmid's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T967-72-69-69-11
2024T1170-70-67-67-14
2023MC76-72+4

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Schmid's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2168-69-67-69-739.100
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-77+14--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT469-72-65-69-5300.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1063-68-64-67-2642.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open7467-69-75-74+52.600
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4073-70-72-68-113.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4670-73-71-74E16.125

Schmid's recent performances

  • Schmid has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
  • Schmid has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schmid has averaged 0.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90-0.028-0.042
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.3500.300
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.080-0.087
Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0240.226
Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.4350.397

Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.028 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -0.350 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
  • Schmid ranked 63rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 570 this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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