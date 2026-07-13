Matti Schmid betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Matti Schmid drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at RBC Canadian
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Matti Schmid finished tied for ninth at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Schmid's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T9
|67-72-69-69
|-11
|2024
|T11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|2023
|MC
|76-72
|+4
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 11-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|39.100
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|69-72-65-69
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|63-68-64-67
|-26
|42.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-69-75-74
|+5
|2.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|73-70-72-68
|-1
|13.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|70-73-71-74
|E
|16.125
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
- Schmid has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged 0.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|-0.028
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.350
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.080
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.024
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.435
|0.397
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.028 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -0.350 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
- Schmid ranked 63rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 570 this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.