Scott Piercy betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Piercy's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he posted a score of 9-under.

He has averaged 0.056 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Piercy has averaged -0.338 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.