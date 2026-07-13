Scott Piercy betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Scott Piercy's 161-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship
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Scott Piercy returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club from July 16-19. Piercy finished tied for 26th last year at this tournament with a score of 7-under.
Piercy's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T26
|68-71-74-68
|-7
|2024
|T59
|72-68-71-73
|-4
|2023
|T29
|74-67-70-70
|-7
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Piercy's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Piercy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|-
|-
|--
Piercy's recent performances
- Piercy's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he posted a score of 9-under.
- He has averaged 0.056 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy has averaged -0.338 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy has averaged -0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.415
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.813
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.187
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.017
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.195
|-0.115
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
- Piercy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.415 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards shows his off-the-tee performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Piercy sported a -0.813 mark. He has a 60.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Piercy delivered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he has broken par 18.52% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.