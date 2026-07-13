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32M AGO

Scott Piercy betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Scott Piercy's 161-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

Scott Piercy's 161-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

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Scott Piercy returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club from July 16-19. Piercy finished tied for 26th last year at this tournament with a score of 7-under.

Latest odds for Piercy at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Piercy's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2668-71-74-68-7
2024T5972-68-71-73-4
2023T2974-67-70-70-7

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Piercy's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Piercy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-71+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-68-1--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-70E--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC----

Piercy's recent performances

  • Piercy's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he posted a score of 9-under.
  • He has averaged 0.056 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Piercy has averaged -0.338 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Piercy has averaged -0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4150.056
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.813-0.338
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1870.090
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0170.077
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.195-0.115

Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Piercy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.415 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards shows his off-the-tee performance.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Piercy sported a -0.813 mark. He has a 60.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Piercy delivered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he has broken par 18.52% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
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-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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