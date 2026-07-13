PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Scott Jamieson betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scott Jamieson of Scotland tees off on the 17th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Scott Jamieson of Scotland tees off on the 17th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Scott Jamieson tees off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in the Corales Puntacana Championship. This marks his first appearance in this tournament over the past five years.

Latest odds for Jamieson at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • This is Jamieson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Jamieson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open7169-69-76-74+8--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC77-75+12--

Jamieson's recent performances

  • Jamieson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished 71st with a score of 8-over.
  • Jamieson has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Jamieson has averaged -1.664 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jamieson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.3600.006
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.855-0.969
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.175-0.398
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.240-0.303
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.280-1.664

Jamieson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Jamieson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.360 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards reflects his current form.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jamieson has a -1.855 mark. He has a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Jamieson has delivered a -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he breaks par 15.28% of the time with a 23.61% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Jamieson as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Matti Schmid betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Evan Bowser betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Harry Higgs betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW