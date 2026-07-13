Scott Jamieson betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Scott Jamieson of Scotland tees off on the 17th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Scott Jamieson tees off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in the Corales Puntacana Championship. This marks his first appearance in this tournament over the past five years.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Jamieson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Jamieson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|71
|69-69-76-74
|+8
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+12
|--
Jamieson's recent performances
- Jamieson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished 71st with a score of 8-over.
- Jamieson has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jamieson has averaged -1.664 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jamieson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.360
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.855
|-0.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.175
|-0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.240
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.280
|-1.664
Jamieson's advanced stats and rankings
- Jamieson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.360 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards reflects his current form.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jamieson has a -1.855 mark. He has a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jamieson has delivered a -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he breaks par 15.28% of the time with a 23.61% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jamieson as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.