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34M AGO

Ryggs Johnston betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryggs Johnston of the United States prepares to play his second shot on the 10th hole with his caddie on day two of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 26, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Ryggs Johnston of the United States prepares to play his second shot on the 10th hole with his caddie on day two of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 26, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Ryggs Johnston will tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19 in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship. The tournament features a $4 million purse and will be played on the 7,670-yard, par-72 course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Latest odds for Johnston at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Johnston's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6374-66-74-74+4--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-74+5--

Johnston's recent performances

  • Johnston's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 63rd with a score of 4-over.
  • He has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Johnston has an average of -1.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.958 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Johnston's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7700.177
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.125-0.142
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6670.186
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.520-1.179
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.209-0.958

Johnston's advanced stats and rankings

  • Johnston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.770 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnston has struggled with a -1.125 mark. He has hit 61.11% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Johnston has delivered a -1.520 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.50 putts per round and has broken par 11.11% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Johnston as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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