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3H AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Ryan Brehm's 347-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Ryan Brehm's 347-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Ryan Brehm returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Brehm's most recent appearance at this event came in 2024 when he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Brehm at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Brehm's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-72+1
2023MC76-72+4
2021T3367-72-68-74-7

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Brehm's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Brehm's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 33rd at 7-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Brehm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic7968-69-77-74+42.100
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-70-72-69-816.574
July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-73+2--
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-70+5--
June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--

Brehm's recent performances

  • Brehm's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
  • Brehm has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brehm has averaged -1.533 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.098-0.082
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.172-0.143
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.540-0.450
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.030-0.858
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.840-1.533

Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brehm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.098 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brehm sported a -0.172 mark. He has a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brehm delivered a -1.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he breaks par 19.44% of the time.
  • Brehm ranks 196th with 19 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Tom Kim
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AUS
M. Lee
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-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
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-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
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-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

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Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

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SCO
R. MacIntyre
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-13
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