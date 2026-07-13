Ryan Brehm betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Ryan Brehm's 347-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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Ryan Brehm returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Brehm's most recent appearance at this event came in 2024 when he missed the cut.
Brehm's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2023
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|2021
|T33
|67-72-68-74
|-7
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Brehm's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Brehm's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 33rd at 7-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Brehm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|79
|68-69-77-74
|+4
|2.100
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-70-72-69
|-8
|16.574
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
Brehm's recent performances
- Brehm's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
- Brehm has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has averaged -1.533 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.098
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.172
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.540
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.030
|-0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.840
|-1.533
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.098 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brehm sported a -0.172 mark. He has a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brehm delivered a -1.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he breaks par 19.44% of the time.
- Brehm ranks 196th with 19 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.