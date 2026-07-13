Romain Langasque betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Romain Langasque of France tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 02, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Romain Langasque will tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19 in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship. The French golfer looks to make his mark at this $4 million event in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Langasque's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Langasque's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|66-67-70-71
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T61
|71-71-72-73
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|71-67-67-75
|E
|--
Langasque's recent performances
- Langasque's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 49th with a score of 6-under.
- Langasque has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Langasque has averaged 0.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Langasque's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.756
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.706
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.002
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.193
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.241
|0.558
Langasque's advanced stats and rankings
- Langasque has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.756 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Langasque has struggled with a -0.706 mark. He has hit 68.06% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Langasque has delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.00 putts per round and has broken par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Langasque as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.