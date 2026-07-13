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26M AGO

Romain Langasque betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Romain Langasque of France tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 02, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Romain Langasque of France tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 02, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

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Romain Langasque will tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19 in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship. The French golfer looks to make his mark at this $4 million event in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Latest odds for Langasque at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • This is Langasque's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Langasque's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4966-67-70-71-6--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6171-71-72-73+3--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5571-67-67-75E--

Langasque's recent performances

  • Langasque's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 49th with a score of 6-under.
  • Langasque has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Langasque has averaged 0.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Langasque's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7560.075
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.706-0.015
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0020.126
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1930.371
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2410.558

Langasque's advanced stats and rankings

  • Langasque has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.756 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Langasque has struggled with a -0.706 mark. He has hit 68.06% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Langasque has delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.00 putts per round and has broken par 16.67% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Langasque as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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