Richie Ramsay betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
Richie Ramsay of Scotland hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Ramsay returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with the tournament offering a $4.0 million purse.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Richie Ramsay has not competed in the tournament in the last five years OR this is a new event.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Ramsay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
Ramsay's recent performances
- Ramsay's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship where he finished at even par.
- Ramsay has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramsay has averaged -0.376 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramsay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.372
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.837
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.885
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.365
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.945
|-0.376
Ramsay's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramsay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.372 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramsay posted a -0.837 mark. He hit 55.56% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the greens, Ramsay delivered a strong 0.885 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Ramsay posted a -1.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averaged 28.00 putts per round and broke par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramsay as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.