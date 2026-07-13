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3H AGO

Richie Ramsay betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Richie Ramsay of Scotland hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Richie Ramsay of Scotland hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

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Ramsay returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with the tournament offering a $4.0 million purse.

Latest odds for Ramsay at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • Richie Ramsay has not competed in the tournament in the last five years OR this is a new event.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Ramsay's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-68E--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--

Ramsay's recent performances

  • Ramsay's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship where he finished at even par.
  • Ramsay has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ramsay has averaged -0.376 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ramsay's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.372-0.170
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.837-0.154
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.8850.171
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.365-0.247
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.945-0.376

Ramsay's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ramsay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.372 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramsay posted a -0.837 mark. He hit 55.56% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Around the greens, Ramsay delivered a strong 0.885 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
  • On the greens, Ramsay posted a -1.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averaged 28.00 putts per round and broke par 16.67% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ramsay as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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