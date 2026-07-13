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19M AGO

Renato Paratore betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Renato Paratore of Italy reacts to a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

Renato Paratore of Italy reacts to a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

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The Corales Puntacana Championship will be held at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19. Paratore has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Paratore at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • This is Paratore's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Paratore's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC73-70+3--

Paratore's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.683-1.246
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.935-0.770
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0690.426
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.124-0.293
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.445-1.882

Paratore's advanced stats and rankings

  • Paratore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.683 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paratore sported a -1.935 mark. He maintained a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Paratore delivered a -1.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 31.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 13.89% of the time with a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Paratore as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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