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2H AGO

Rafa Cabrera Bello betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain plays a shot on the eighth hole on day two of the KLM Open 2026 at The International Golfclub on June 05, 2026 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain plays a shot on the eighth hole on day two of the KLM Open 2026 at The International Golfclub on June 05, 2026 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Rafa Cabrera Bello returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Cabrera Bello looks to improve upon his performance from the 2022 tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Cabrera Bello at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Cabrera Bello's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC75-69E

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Cabrera Bello's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Cabrera Bello's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-72+7--

Cabrera Bello's recent performances

  • Cabrera Bello's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship.
  • He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cabrera Bello has averaged -1.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cabrera Bello's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.003-0.247
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.849-0.590
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.4320.001
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.661-0.784
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.945-1.621

Cabrera Bello's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cabrera Bello has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.003 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards shows his performance off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cabrera Bello has a -0.849 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cabrera Bello has delivered a -0.661 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he has broken par 13.89% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cabrera Bello as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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