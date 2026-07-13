Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Pontus Nyholm drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at John Deere
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Nyholm will tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026, competing in the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in at least five years. The tournament features a $4 million purse and will be played on a 7,670-yard, par-72 course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Nyholm has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T55
|64-73-71-68
|-4
|3.547
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|70-70-66-71
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
Nyholm's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Nyholm has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has averaged -0.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.330
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.345
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.075
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.109
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.491
|-0.584
Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.330 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.7 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm has a -0.345 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nyholm has delivered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
- Nyholm has earned 185 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.