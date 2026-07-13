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28M AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Pontus Nyholm drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at John Deere

Pontus Nyholm drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at John Deere

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Nyholm will tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026, competing in the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in at least five years. The tournament features a $4 million purse and will be played on a 7,670-yard, par-72 course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Latest odds for Nyholm at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • Nyholm has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Nyholm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5564-73-71-68-43.547
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2668-66-69-69-1229.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3170-70-66-71-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC68-75-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1469-66-68-67-1053.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--

Nyholm's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
  • Nyholm has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Nyholm has averaged -0.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.330-0.426
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.345-0.475
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.075-0.073
Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1090.390
Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.491-0.584

Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nyholm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.330 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.7 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm has a -0.345 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Nyholm has delivered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
  • Nyholm has earned 185 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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