Niklas Nørgaard betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Nørgaard returns to the PGA TOUR at the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19. Garrick Higgo won the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship, finishing at 14-under.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Nørgaard's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Nørgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|71-70-73-74
|+8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|65-69-67-68
|-13
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|70-69-67-73
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|66-70-71-70
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
Nørgaard's recent performances
- Nørgaard has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Nørgaard has an average of 0.399 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nørgaard has averaged 0.352 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nørgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.562
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.395
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.573
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.761
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.354
|0.352
Nørgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Nørgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.562 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.3 yards shows solid power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nørgaard sported a -0.395 mark. He has hit 62.04% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Nørgaard delivered a 0.761 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.33 putts per round, and he broke par 12.96% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nørgaard as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.