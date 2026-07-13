Niklas Nørgaard betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Nørgaard has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.

Nørgaard has an average of 0.399 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.