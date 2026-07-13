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3H AGO

Niklas Nørgaard betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Nørgaard returns to the PGA TOUR at the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19. Garrick Higgo won the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship, finishing at 14-under.

Latest odds for Nørgaard at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • This is Nørgaard's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Nørgaard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-70-73-74+8--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4165-69-67-68-13--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1470-69-67-73-5--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
July 27, 20253M OpenT6866-70-71-70-73.125
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--

Nørgaard's recent performances

  • Nørgaard has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
  • Nørgaard has an average of 0.399 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Nørgaard has averaged 0.352 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nørgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5620.399
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.395-0.258
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.573-0.316
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.7610.527
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3540.352

Nørgaard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nørgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.562 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.3 yards shows solid power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nørgaard sported a -0.395 mark. He has hit 62.04% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Nørgaard delivered a 0.761 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.33 putts per round, and he broke par 12.96% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nørgaard as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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