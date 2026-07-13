Nicolai Von Dellingshausen betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Nicolai Von Dellingshausen's 184-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Nicolai Von Dellingshausen will tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in the Corales Puntacana Championship. This marks his first appearance at this event in the past five years.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Von Dellingshausen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Von Dellingshausen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|69-64-72-74
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|+2,+6
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
Von Dellingshausen's recent performances
- Von Dellingshausen's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of 1-under.
- He has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Von Dellingshausen has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Von Dellingshausen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.119
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.706
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.097
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.714
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.030
|-0.506
Von Dellingshausen's advanced stats and rankings
- Von Dellingshausen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.119 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Von Dellingshausen sported a 0.706 mark. He has hit 75.00% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Von Dellingshausen delivered a -0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 31.50 Putts Per Round, and he has posted Par Breakers 16.67% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Von Dellingshausen as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.