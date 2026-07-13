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18M AGO

Nick Watney betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Watney of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Nick Watney of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Nick Watney returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Watney looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Watney at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Watney's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-70-2
2024MC72-71-1

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Watney's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Watney's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT50----5.134
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4566-67-75-72-45.911
May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3468-70-66-71-1312.133

Watney's recent performances

  • Watney's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
  • Watney has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Watney has averaged -0.664 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Watney's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.050
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.034
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.065
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.583
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.664

Watney's advanced stats and rankings

  • Watney has posted an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Watney has recorded a 0.034 mark in his past five tournaments.
  • Around the green, Watney has delivered a -0.065 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
  • On the greens, Watney has averaged -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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