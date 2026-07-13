Nick Watney betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Nick Watney of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Nick Watney returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Watney looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Watney's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|-1
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Watney's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Watney's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T50
|--
|--
|5.134
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|66-67-75-72
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|68-70-66-71
|-13
|12.133
Watney's recent performances
- Watney's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
- Watney has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Watney has averaged -0.664 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Watney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.664
Watney's advanced stats and rankings
- Watney has posted an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Watney has recorded a 0.034 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Watney has delivered a -0.065 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Watney has averaged -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.