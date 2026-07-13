Nick Hardy betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Nick Hardy hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere
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Nick Hardy finished tied for 41st at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Hardy's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T41
|68-71-72-74
|-3
|2024
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|2023
|T13
|73-69-67-67
|-12
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+1
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 3-under.
- Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 12-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|66-68-70-66
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-73
|+12
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|63-70-63-69
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
- Hardy has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -0.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.050
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.489
|-0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.300
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.634
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.774
|-0.413
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance was 307.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hardy sported a -0.489 mark. He had a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy delivered a -0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he broke par 20.99% of the time.
- Hardy earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 191st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.