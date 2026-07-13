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15M AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Nick Hardy hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

Nick Hardy hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

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Nick Hardy finished tied for 41st at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Hardy at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Hardy's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4168-71-72-74-3
2024MC73-70-1
2023T1373-69-67-67-12
2022MC73-72+1

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 12-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Hardy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2166-68-70-66-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-66-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC79-73+12--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-69+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2063-70-63-69-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-72+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--

Hardy's recent performances

  • Hardy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
  • Hardy has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hardy has averaged -0.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0500.305
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.489-0.546
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3000.191
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.634-0.363
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.774-0.413

Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance was 307.3 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hardy sported a -0.489 mark. He had a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hardy delivered a -0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he broke par 20.99% of the time.
  • Hardy earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 191st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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