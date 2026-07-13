Nicholas Thompson betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Nicholas Thompson returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Thompson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Thompson's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-71
|-1
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished at 1-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged -0.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.899
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thompson sported a -0.311 mark in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.520 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Thompson posted a -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.