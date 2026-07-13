Neal Shipley betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.670 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.234 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 18.99% of the time.