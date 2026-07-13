Neal Shipley betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Neal Shipley gets up-and-down from 121 yards for birdie on No. 16 at ISCO Championship
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Shipley returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. The tournament carries a $4 million purse and will be played on a 7,670-yard, par-72 layout.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Shipley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|71-73-77-73
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|68-70-66-72
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-70-69-67
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|73-67-70-68
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has an average of -0.905 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.670
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.234
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.519
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.570
|-0.905
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.653
|-0.350
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.670 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.234 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 18.99% of the time.
- Shipley has earned 40 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 189th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.