PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Neal Shipley betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Neal Shipley gets up-and-down from 121 yards for birdie on No. 16 at ISCO Championship

Neal Shipley gets up-and-down from 121 yards for birdie on No. 16 at ISCO Championship

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Shipley returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. The tournament carries a $4 million purse and will be played on a 7,670-yard, par-72 layout.

Latest odds for Shipley at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • This is Shipley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Shipley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6571-73-77-73+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5168-70-66-72-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-70-69-67-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3873-67-70-68-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--

Shipley's recent performances

  • Shipley had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
  • He has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Shipley has an average of -0.905 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6700.496
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.2340.364
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.519-0.306
Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.570-0.905
Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.653-0.350

Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.670 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.234 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 18.99% of the time.
  • Shipley has earned 40 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 189th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
JUST NOW
2026 Corales Puntacana Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
JUST NOW
Justin Rose betting profile: The Open Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
JUST NOW
Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW