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17M AGO

Maximilian Steinlechner betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Maximilian Steinlechner of Austria reacts to his second shot on the 17th hole on day four of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by KitzbÃ¼hel Tirol 2026 at Golfplatz KitzbÃ¼hel-Schwarzsee-Reith on May 31, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Maximilian Steinlechner of Austria reacts to his second shot on the 17th hole on day four of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by KitzbÃ¼hel Tirol 2026 at Golfplatz KitzbÃ¼hel-Schwarzsee-Reith on May 31, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

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Maximilian Steinlechner will tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship. This marks his first appearance at this event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Steinlechner at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • This is Steinlechner's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Steinlechner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-68-1--

Steinlechner's recent performances

  • Steinlechner has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.040 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Steinlechner has averaged -0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Steinlechner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.313-0.313
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6120.613
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2960.296
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.040-1.040
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.445-0.445

Steinlechner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Steinlechner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.313 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards provided solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Steinlechner sported a 0.612 mark. He posted a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Steinlechner delivered a -1.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.22% of the time with a 16.67% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Steinlechner as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Tom Kim
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T. Kim
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1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
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-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
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-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

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SCO
R. MacIntyre
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-13
R4
-1
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