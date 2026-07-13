Marcus Helligkilde betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Marcus Helligkilde sinks 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship
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Marcus Helligkilde has not competed in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the last five years. The tournament will be held at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Helligkilde's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Helligkilde's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
Helligkilde's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.273
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.614
|0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.310
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.522
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.945
|0.557
Helligkilde's advanced stats and rankings
- Helligkilde has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.273 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards shows solid distance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Helligkilde has produced a 0.614 mark. He has hit 77.78% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Helligkilde has delivered a -1.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 32.00 putts per round and has broken par 13.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Helligkilde as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.