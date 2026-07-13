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1H AGO

Marcus Helligkilde betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Marcus Helligkilde sinks 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

Marcus Helligkilde sinks 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

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Marcus Helligkilde has not competed in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the last five years. The tournament will be held at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Latest odds for Helligkilde at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • This is Helligkilde's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Helligkilde's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-73E--

Helligkilde's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2730.225
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6140.661
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.310-0.351
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.5220.020
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.9450.557

Helligkilde's advanced stats and rankings

  • Helligkilde has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.273 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards shows solid distance off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Helligkilde has produced a 0.614 mark. He has hit 77.78% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Helligkilde has delivered a -1.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 32.00 putts per round and has broken par 13.89% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Helligkilde as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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