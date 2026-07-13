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Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere

Marcelo Rozo sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere

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Marcelo Rozo will compete at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19 in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship. The tournament features a $4 million purse with Garrick Higgo defending his title after winning at 14-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Rozo at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • This is Rozo's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Rozo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-76+8--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-69-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5372-69-68-71-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

Rozo's recent performances

  • Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 53rd at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he shot 4-under.
  • He has an average of 0.531 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Rozo has an average of -1.814 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.835 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0180.531
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.104-0.194
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.318-0.358
Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-1.540-1.814
Average Strokes Gained: Total156-1.736-1.835

Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.018 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo has a 0.104 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -1.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.62, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 18.32% of the time.
  • Rozo has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 202nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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