Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.018 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo has a 0.104 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -1.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.62, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 18.32% of the time.