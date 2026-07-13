Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Marcelo Rozo sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere
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Marcelo Rozo will compete at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19 in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship. The tournament features a $4 million purse with Garrick Higgo defending his title after winning at 14-under in 2025.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Rozo's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|72-69-68-71
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 53rd at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he shot 4-under.
- He has an average of 0.531 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has an average of -1.814 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.835 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.018
|0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.104
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.318
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-1.540
|-1.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-1.736
|-1.835
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.018 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo has a 0.104 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -1.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.62, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 18.32% of the time.
- Rozo has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 202nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.