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30M AGO

Marcel Schneider betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marcel Schneider of Germany tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 02, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Marcel Schneider of Germany tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 02, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

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Marcel Schneider will tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship. The tournament features a $4.0 million purse with defending champion Garrick Higgo looking to repeat after his 14-under victory last year.

Latest odds for Schneider at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Schneider's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6469-68-69-72-2--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--

Schneider's recent performances

  • Schneider's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 64th with a score of 2-under.
  • Schneider has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schneider has averaged -0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schneider's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0070.186
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.210-0.618
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1370.382
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.679-0.619
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.760-0.669

Schneider's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schneider posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.007 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schneider sported a -0.210 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schneider delivered a -0.679 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he breaks par 18.06% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schneider as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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