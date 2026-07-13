Marcel Schneider betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Marcel Schneider of Germany tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 02, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Marcel Schneider will tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship. The tournament features a $4.0 million purse with defending champion Garrick Higgo looking to repeat after his 14-under victory last year.
Schneider's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|69-68-69-72
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
Schneider's recent performances
- Schneider's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 64th with a score of 2-under.
- Schneider has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schneider has averaged -0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schneider's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.007
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.210
|-0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.137
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.679
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.760
|-0.669
Schneider's advanced stats and rankings
- Schneider posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.007 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schneider sported a -0.210 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schneider delivered a -0.679 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he breaks par 18.06% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schneider as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.