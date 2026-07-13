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35M AGO

Manuel Elvira betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Manuel Elvira makes his debut at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which takes place July 16-19 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion Garrick Higgo looking to repeat after his 14-under victory last year.

Latest odds for Elvira at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • This is Elvira's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Elvira's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT868-65-67-67-13--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC-8-+0----
July 13, 2025ISCO Championship368-69-70-66-7--

Elvira's recent performances

  • Elvira has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished third with a score of 7-under.
  • Elvira has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Elvira has averaged 0.961 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Elvira's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3710.363
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6410.327
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.167-0.253
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.1460.523
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.9910.961

Elvira's advanced stats and rankings

  • Elvira posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.371 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Elvira sported a 0.641 mark. He maintained an 80.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Elvira delivered a 1.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.25 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 27.78% of the time with a 9.72% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Elvira as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Tom Kim
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T. Kim
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-17
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-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

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AUS
M. Lee
Tot
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R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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