Manuel Elvira betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Elvira has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished third with a score of 7-under.

Elvira has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.