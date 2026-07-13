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28M AGO

Luke List betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Luke List's 356-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Luke List's 356-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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List missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, shooting 1-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 for the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for List at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

List's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-73-1
2021T869-65-71-71-12

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In List's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • List's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

List's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4969-68-67-70-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-66-70-70-1213.071
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D76+5--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7566-71-85-68+2--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-77+3--

List's recent performances

  • List's best finish over his last 10 appearances was tied for 40th at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 12-under.
  • List has an average of 0.745 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.463 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • List has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • List has averaged -0.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

List's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.8900.745
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.618-0.463
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.505-0.260
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.065-0.141
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.297-0.119

List's advanced stats and rankings

  • List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.890 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List has a -0.618 mark. He has hit 65.48% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, List has delivered a -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.29 putts per round, and he has broken par 23.02% of the time.
  • List currently ranks 197th with 18 FedExCup Regular Season points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.48%.

All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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