Luke List betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Luke List's 356-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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List missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, shooting 1-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 for the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
List's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|2021
|T8
|69-65-71-71
|-12
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In List's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- List's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|69-68-67-70
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-66-70-70
|-12
|13.071
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|75
|66-71-85-68
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
List's recent performances
- List's best finish over his last 10 appearances was tied for 40th at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 12-under.
- List has an average of 0.745 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.463 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- List has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.890
|0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.618
|-0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.505
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.065
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.297
|-0.119
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.890 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List has a -0.618 mark. He has hit 65.48% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, List has delivered a -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.29 putts per round, and he has broken par 23.02% of the time.
- List currently ranks 197th with 18 FedExCup Regular Season points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.48%.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.