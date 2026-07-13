Luke List betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

List's best finish over his last 10 appearances was tied for 40th at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 12-under.

List has an average of 0.745 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.463 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

List has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.