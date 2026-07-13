Kyle Stanley betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Kyle Stanley returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Stanley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Stanley's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-74
|E
|2024
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|2022
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|2021
|T28
|67-72-73-68
|-8
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Stanley's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Stanley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 28th at 8-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Stanley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-76
|-4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
Stanley's recent performances
- Stanley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-under.
- Stanley has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stanley has averaged -0.587 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.587
Stanley's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanley posted a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments, while also averaging -0.183 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
- Around the greens, Stanley delivered a -0.053 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Stanley posted a -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanley as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.