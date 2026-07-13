Kiradech Aphibarnrat betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Kiradech Aphibarnrat sinks 32-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at ISCO Championship
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Kiradech Aphibarnrat finished tied for 44th at five-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving on his past performances at the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Aphibarnrat's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T44
|68-73-73-69
|-5
|2021
|T70
|70-71-77-69
|-1
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Aphibarnrat's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of five-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Aphibarnrat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T65
|+8,+4,-11,+6
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
Aphibarnrat's recent performances
- Aphibarnrat had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 65th.
- He has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Aphibarnrat has averaged -1.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Aphibarnrat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.093
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.875
|-0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.009
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.486
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.445
|-1.655
Aphibarnrat's advanced stats and rankings
- Aphibarnrat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Aphibarnrat has recorded a -0.875 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Aphibarnrat has delivered a -0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he breaks par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Aphibarnrat as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.